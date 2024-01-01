What if you could use your buildings and property to further your mission and ministry in your neighborhood and to generate new forms of income?
The Good Futures Accelerator Course can help!
Trinity Church Wall Street (TWS) has teamed up with RootedGood to sponsor a 50% discount for Episcopal churches in the U.S. to participate in the Good Futures Accelerator course.
The Good Futures Accelerator is a dynamic, self-paced, and proven course to unlock church resources and imagination. Created by RootedGood, this curriculum empowers congregations to align money and mission by exploring how to creatively use their church buildings and land to further their mission and generate sustainable revenue.
Course Contents
The Good Futures Accelerator course includes:
- Access to seven online course videos through Teachable
- Five participant workbooks
- Table sheets and host guides for each of the sessions
- Ten copies of I-Spy, for understanding your context
- One copy of Mission Possible: Design Thinking for Social Change
- One copy of We Aren't Broke: Uncovering Hidden Resources for Mission and Ministry
- One copy of Gone for Good?: Negotiating the Coming Wave of Church Property Transition
- One copy of What About Taxes!?: A Guide for Churches Starting to Generate Revenue
Video Curriculum
